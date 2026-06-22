Honda SA launches Activa125 scooter at under R28,000

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The Honda Activa125 is priced at R27,999. Picture:

The new Honda Activa125 scooter has arrived in South Africa, targeting urban commuters with an affordable entry price and low running costs.

Built for everyday urban commuting, it is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder fuel-injected four-stroke petrol engine producing 6.2kW and 10.5Nm of torque. The motor is paired with an automatic transmission.

The scooter rides on an underbone frame with telescopic front suspension and a three-way preload-adjustable hydraulic rear shock absorber. It runs on tubeless five-spoke cast wheels, with a front disc brake and rear drum brake setup.

The scooter features a combined digital and analogue instrument display. (Honda)

The Activa125 has a 5.3l fuel tank, a seat height of 765mm and 162mm of ground clearance.

Weighing 107kg, the scooter features a combined digital and analogue instrument display that allows riders to monitor key information while riding. Other features include LED daytime running lights, centre and side stands, and a 15W USB-C charging port.

Available colours include Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Precious White and Pearl Siren Blue.

The Honda Activa125 is priced at R27,999 and includes a two-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

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