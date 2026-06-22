Toyota takes narrow Parys 400 victory over Ford

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Toyota took victory in the opening round of the South African Rally-Raid Championship, the Ingco Parys 400, held in the Free State over the weekend.

Reigning champion Saood Variawa and navigator Charan Moore took overall victory and won the Ultimate FIA T1+ Class in a Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux IMT EVO after a close four-way battle in the 400km off-road race. Only 29 seconds separated them from second-placed Gareth Woolridge and Boyd Dreyer in the Castrol NWM Ford Rally-Raid Evo Plus.

Taking the final podium spot only one second behind were Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy in a Rally-Raid Toyota Hilux. They in turn finished just one second ahead of Guy Botterill and Oriol Mena Valdearcos in a Toyota Gazoo Hilux.

The Ultimate SA T1+ class was won by Lood du Preez and Adriaan Roets in the Farmer’s Meat CR6 from Philip Botha/Andries Mynhardt (Red-Lined Revo T1+) and Victor Versteijnen/Petrus van Dal (Daklapack Rallysport Red-Lined Revo GTR).

The second round of the 2026 SA Rally-Raid Championship will take place over three days in the Stella area from July 24 to 26.

Business Day