VW announces T7 Multivan Caravelle price in South Africa

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The Multivan Caravelle is a premium family MPV built on Volkswagen’s modular car platform.

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Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has revealed the price of the new T7 Multivan Caravelle, with pre-orders open ahead of its local showroom debut in early July.

The Multivan differs from the recently launched T7 Transporter range, launched in South Africa, which is co-developed with Ford and shares its underpinnings with the Ford Tourneo Custom.

The Multivan is a premium family MPV built on Volkswagen’s modular car platform (MQB), which it shares with cars like the VW Golf and Tiguan.

The T7 Multivan will be available in a single Style variant with all-wheel drive priced at R1,794,000, including a three-year/120,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

Power comes from a 1.5l turbocharged plug-in hybrid engine paired with an electric motor delivering a combined output of 180kW and 350Nm of torque. Power is transferred through a six-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission to a 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

The T7 Multivan Caravelle offers premium standard features such as Digital Cockpit Pro, a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless App-Connect, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, an electric sliding door, an electric tailgate and a leather-covered multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles.

The cabin features seven individual seats mounted on a flexible sliding rail system, allowing the passenger compartment to suit a variety of family or loading requirements. Complete with a multifunction table, the versatile interior space can be adapted for work, dining or relaxation.

Safety comprises IQ. Light LED matrix headlamps, adaptive cruise control, and driver assistance technologies such as park assist and pedestrian and cyclist monitoring.