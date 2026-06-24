Ferrari names new marketing chief after contentious Luce EV launch

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Ferrari said on Tuesday it has appointed BMW Italy head Massimiliano Di Silvestre as its chief marketing and commercial officer, replacing long-serving executive Enrico Galliera.

The management change comes shortly after Ferrari unveiled the divisive Luce, its first electric car, in a launch that drew widespread criticism.

Di Silvestre, currently president and CEO of BMW Group Italy, will take up the new role on July 1 and join Ferrari’s leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Benedetto Vigna, the luxury sports car maker said.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre, currently president and CEO of BMW Group Italy, will take up the new role on July 1. (Stefania D'Alessandro)

One of Ferrari’s top executives, Galliera has spent more than 16 years at Ferrari. He “has decided to embark on a new chapter in his professional journey, a decision shared with the company some time ago”, the company said.

“I would like to thank Enrico for the extraordinary contribution he has made to Ferrari throughout his long career,” Vigna said, underscoring his role in strengthening the brand globally.

Ferrari said Di Silvestre brings more than two decades of international experience in the premium and luxury automotive sector, including expertise in business transformation and commercial development.

Ferrari unveiled the five-seat Luce EV last month, triggering a flurry of criticism, including on social media, over the model’s unconventional design compared to Ferrari’s typical muscular and aggressive aesthetic, and the company’s decision to deviate from its legacy petrol-powered engines.

Reuters