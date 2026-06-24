Francesco Bagnaia to leave Ducati at end of the 2026 MotoGP season

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Francesco Bagnaia joined Ducati as a rookie in 2019 and ended a 15-year wait for a riders’ title by securing the 2022 championship.

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Francesco Bagnaia will leave Ducati at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season after an eight-year stint with the Italian manufacturer, the team said on Wednesday.

He will move to the Aprilia factory team in 2027. He has signed a multi-year deal and is expected to partner with Marco Bezzecchi at the works squad. His current seat at the Ducati factory team will be taken by Pedro Acosta, currently with KTM.

Bagnaia joined Ducati as a rookie in 2019 and ended a 15-year wait for a riders’ title by securing the 2022 championship, the team’s first since that of Casey Stoner in 2007. He is Ducati’s most successful rider, with 31 victories, 62 podiums and 28 pole positions.

On Tuesday seven-time world champion Marc Marquez extended his contract with Ducati through to 2028.

Known as “Pecco”, Bagnaia’s final appearance for the team will be at the Valencia Grand Prix, scheduled from November 27 to 29.

“Sporting results tell only part of Pecco’s value: his clean and elegant riding style (I like to call him Il Pinturicchio — the little painter) together with his great fairness on track, combined with remarkable determination when overtaking, made Ducatisti fall in love with him,” Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali said in a statement.

“On top of that, he is a great professional and a great person away from racing.”

Bagnaia will arrive at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after claiming his first win of the season in the Czech Grand Prix sprint last week. He was unable to secure a double, however, as he was overtaken late in Sunday’s race by Marquez and pole-sitter Ai Ogura, eventually finishing third after leading for several laps.

He heads into the next round trailing championship leader Marco Bezzecchi by 53 points. With Reuters