BMW expands humanoid robot role in US vehicle production

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Humanity’s long-promised android workforce has arrived, and immediately gets to work on sequencing trolleys.

Story audio is generated using AI

The android uprising has been postponed. Figure 03 has been assigned to parts sequencing instead.

BMW is using so-called physical AI in car production with humanoid robots. Following a successful deployment with the humanoid robot Figure 02 at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the US, its updated successor, Figure 03, will now start at Spartanburg, working on complex sequencing applications in logistics.

“Our 11-month deployment of Figure 02 proved that humanoids are no longer lab experiments — they can be a valuable asset in establishing a flexible, reliable manufacturing workforce,” said Brett Adcock, founder & CEO of technology company Figure AI.

“We are excited to continue our work in Spartanburg as Figure 03 tackles the complexity of the assembly and logistics hall.”

BMW says it gained important experience with humanoid robotics at Plant Spartanburg in 2025. In collaboration with Figure AI, the Figure 02 robot supported the production of more than 30,000 BMW X3 vehicles over 10 months. In the body shop, the robot inserted sheet-metal parts for the welding process, a task that demands high speed and accuracy and can be physically demanding.

The collaboration demonstrated that humanoid robots can safely perform precise, repeatable work steps under real production conditions.

The successor Figure 03 model introduces several new features, including soft components designed for enhanced safety, wireless charging, and audio functions for speech-to-speech communication and improved hands with tactile sensors and palm cameras designed to increase precision and dexterity.

In the new sequencing use case application, delivered components initially arrive in larger containers, unsorted. Figure 03 will pick them up and sort them into a sequencing trolley. The trolley will then be taken to a defined collection point for onwards transport.

An automated tugger train or a smart transport robot will then transport the parts to the installation location, where they will be provided to assembly employees “just in sequence”.

The use of humanoid robots is part of the BMW Group’s broader strategy to expand its automation portfolio with physical AI in monotonous, ergonomically demanding or safety-critical activities. The aim is to protect and most effectively utilise employees while further improving workplaces.

The new project is closely linked to the digital transformation of production at Plant Spartanburg, where variants of the BMW X3 and the electrified BMW iX5 will be assembled.