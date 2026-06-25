New Audi Q3 arrives in South Africa

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The Audi Q3 is available in SUV, left, and Sportback, right, body styles.

Audi South Africa has launched the third-generation Q3, introducing flagship-level technology, advanced safety systems and greater practicality to one of the country’s most competitive premium vehicle segments.

Available in SUV and Sportback body styles, the new Q3 aims to strengthen the brand’s position in the luxury compact SUV market against rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.

The redesigned Q3 has a more assertive appearance, featuring a wider single frame grille, slimmer headlights and more pronounced wheel arches. Audi said the new model is the first compact SUV in its class to offer digital matrix LED headlights and digital OLED rear lights, technologies previously reserved for larger and more expensive models.

The matrix LED system uses micro-LED technology to improve illumination and visibility, while the optional OLED rear lights offer many selectable light signatures and are linked by a full-width LED light strip and illuminated Audi rings.

Inside the cabin, Audi has focused on digitalisation and everyday usability. The cabin features the brand’s latest “digital stage”, combining an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and a curved 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Standard equipment includes navigation, connected services, ambient lighting and access to Audi’s application store.

Audi’s digital stage combines an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit with a curved 12.8-inch MMI touch display. (AUDI)

The interior has also become more practical. A sliding rear bench increases luggage capacity from 488l to 575l while folding the rear seats expands cargo space to 1,386l in the SUV model. Acoustic glazing and increased use of recycled materials further enhance refinement and sustainability credentials.

South African buyers can choose between two engines: a 1.5l turbocharged petrol unit producing 110kW and 250Nm, or a 2.0l turbodiesel with 110kW and 360Nm. Both are paired with Audi’s S tronic automatic transmission and are available in Advanced, S line and S line Black trim levels.

A major focus of the new Q3 is driver assistance technology. Optional packages introduce features such as adaptive cruise control, surround-view cameras, rear cross-traffic alert and proactive occupant protection systems.

The flagship Tech Pro package also debuts Audi’s new trained parking function. The system can memorise up to five parking manoeuvres and then automatically steer, accelerate and brake the vehicle into a predefined parking space.

Pricing starts at R814,200 for the entry-level Q3 SUV 1.5 TFSI and rises to R1,002,300 for the range-topping Q3 Sportback 2.0 TDI S line Black. All Audi Q3 models are sold with a 5-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.

To simplify the ordering process, Audi South Africa has grouped key comfort, digital, safety and driver assistance features into three optional technology packages: Tech, Tech Plus and Tech Pro.

PRICING

Audi Q3 South Africa Pricing (June 2026)

Model SUV Price Sportback Price 1.5 TFSI 110kW S tronic Q3 R814,200 R849,200 Q3 Advanced R867,000 R902,000 Q3 S line R904,000 R939,000 Q3 S line Black R929,000 R964,000 2.0 TDI 110kW S tronic Q3 R852,500 R887,500 Q3 Advanced R905,300 R940,300 Q3 S line R942,300 R977,300 Q3 S line Black R967,300 R1,002,300

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