Jeeps and Fords recalled in SA over safety issues

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers about recalls of some Ford Transit, Ford Tourneo Custom and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles, as reported by the respective suppliers.
Ford Transit and Ford Tourneo Custom
Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa is recalling 633 Ford Transit and Ford Tourneo Custom models that were sold nationally between March 2025 and May 2026.
The recall is due to a fault that may cause either gradual deterioration in wiper function or a sudden, complete loss of operation. This condition may reduce or eliminate windshield visibility under certain driving conditions, increasing the risk of an accident.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Stellantis is recalling 82 Jeep Grand Cherokee models that were made available from 2021 to 2023.
The rear coil spring may not have been correctly installed and may detach from the vehicle while driving, causing a potential crash.
Consumers who own these models are urged to visit their nearest authorised dealership for inspection and the necessary repair work, which will be carried out at no cost to the consumers.
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