Aston Martin ‘S’ models to star at Goodwood Festival of Speed

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Aston Martin will showcase one of its most performance-focused model line-ups yet at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place at Goodwood House in July.

Headlining the British marque’s display is the new DB12 S, the latest addition to Aston Martin’s expanding “S” range of driver-focused models.

Positioned as a higher-performance version of the DB12 grand tourer, the rear-wheel drive coupé is powered by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 producing 515kW and 800Nm, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 3.5 seconds.

The AMR25 F1 car will be driven by Jak Crawford and Jessica Hawkins. (Zak Mauger)

The DB12 S also receives a series of chassis upgrades aimed at improving handling and responsiveness, including recalibrated damper software, revisions to the electronic differential, a thicker anti-roll bar and standard carbon ceramic brakes that help reduce unsprung weight. The eight-speed automatic transmission has also been retuned for faster 120-millisecond gear shifts.

Joining it at Goodwood will be the new Vantage S, a more track-focused version of the Vantage sports car. It uses a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine with bespoke throttle mapping, producing 500kW and 800Nm, and is capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Mechanical revisions include suspension and powertrain mounting changes aimed at improving agility and driver feedback, while aerodynamic additions such as centrally mounted bonnet blades and a full-width rear spoiler distinguish it visually from the standard model.

The Gaydon-based carmaker will also debut the new DBX S, adding a more performance-orientated variant to its SUV line-up. The all-wheel-drive luxury SUV produces 535kW and 900Nm, completing the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 3.3 seconds.

Its 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 incorporates technology derived from the upcoming Valhalla supercar, while weight-saving measures apparently help to reduce mass by 47kg compared with the DBX707.

Beyond the new S-badged models, Aston Martin will also send several of its flagship performance cars up the Goodwood hill, including the Valhalla plug-in hybrid supercar, the Valkyrie hypercar and the latest third-generation Vanquish, which marks 25 years of the Vanquish nameplate.

The brand’s Formula One team will also take part with last year’s AMR25 race car. Development driver Jak Crawford and driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins will share driving duties.

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed opens to the public on July 9 and runs until July 12.