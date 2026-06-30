RFN launches range of electric off-road motorcycles in SA

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Electric off-road scooters are set to be a common site at competitions. Picture: File Photo

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RFN Africa has launched a new range of RFN electric off-road motorcycles across Sub-Saharan Africa which will be showcased during the MXGP of Africa weekend at the Impi Enduro in ATKV Drakensville, KwaZulu-Natal, from July 2 to 5.

RFN is a Chinese motorcycle brand that builds electric bikes and scooters. It is distributed by South African Motorcycles (Sam), which is also the local distributor of the Jonway, Big Boy and Gomoto motorcycle ranges.

The global motorcycle industry continues to evolve, with electric motorcycles rapidly becoming a serious force within the off-road and other application sectors, said RFN Africa. Combining instant torque, exceptional handling, reduced maintenance requirements, lower operating costs and environmentally responsible operation, today’s electric motorcycles are reshaping the future of motocross, enduro, trail riding and recreational off-road riding, it said.

Visitors to the RFN Africa display area will be able to explore the product range. The Impi Enduro event attracts about 1,300 riders, creating one of the largest gatherings of enduro and trail riding enthusiasts in the region.

The RFN Africa range caters to riders from junior development motorcycles through to high-performance full-sized off-road machines.

The RFN and RFX ranges extend into the youth and adult categories. They have been developed to provide riders with performance, premium components, advanced battery technology and exceptional value, said RFN Africa.

Prices range from R8,500 for the junior rider RFN SX to R93,400 for the flagship E15 Plus range-topper, which features high power and acceleration, ride modes and premium suspension systems.

The company has established a dedicated riding facility near the Cradle of Humankind. The facility has been developed as a hub where riders can experience the capabilities of the RFN and RFX ranges and develop their riding skills and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

The venue will serve as the foundation for a growing calendar of activities, including rider days, training programmes, product demonstrations, community gatherings, enduro events and competitive racing opportunities in the weeks and months ahead.