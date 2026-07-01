New Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition lands in SA

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The debutant features unique specifications, including newly introduced Tasman blue paint and new design details of a wordmark and mountain logo on the front tread plates, centre console, circular B-pillar insert and as puddle lamp projectors. Picture:

JLR South Africa has introduced the new Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition. The new model of the seven-seater SUV replaces the Dynamic HSE, leaving a three-model line-up comprising the D350 S, D350 Landmark and D350 Tempest.

The debutant also features unique specification, including newly introduced Tasman blue paint and new design details of a wordmark and mountain logo on the front tread plates, centre console, circular B-pillar insert and as puddle lamp projectors.

Graphite Atlas accents are incorporated on the grille and side fender vents. The front and rear skid plates are finished in Carpathian grey. Wheel sizes are 21 inches in a new dark agate grey finish, adding to an existing line-up of nine wheel choices across the range.

Inside the new Landmark is dark grey brushed aluminium with Landmark branding, door casings and dashboard finished in tech velour, a sliding panoramic sunroof and centre console refrigerator as standard fitment. Convenience items include wireless phone charging, nine USB charging points, a spacious cubby and stowage nooks.

The spacious interior continues with premium features and layout. Picture: (JLR SA)

The new Landmark is powered by a 3.0l in-line six-cylinder diesel engine producing 257kW and 700Nm paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission permanently driving all the wheels. Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is rated at 6.4 seconds and 209km/h top end. The fuel consumption average is claimed as 7.5l/100km.

The new Landmark Edition continues the hybrid of road and off-road usage the range is known for, with a diff-locking mechanism, adaptive air suspension, and All Terrain Progress Control with Terrain Response 2 driving modes that optimise a range of vehicle settings to suit different ground conditions. The wading depth is a maximum of 900mm and it is rated to tow up to 3,500kg, aided by an advanced tow assist programme.

Safety includes six airbags and a suite of convenience and accident mitigation systems, including a new driver attention monitor featuring a driver-facing camera. The system monitors the driver’s gaze and provides audio-visual alerts if they are not paying attention to the road ahead. It can be adjusted or disabled.

The new model gets mountain logos inside and as puddle lights. Picture: (JLR SA)

Accessories

Buyers of the new Discovery Landmark Edition can curate their new purchase with several accessory packs:

The “For Dogs” pack has a foldable carrier, portable rinse system, spill-resistant water bowl and quilted load space liner.

The Biking Adventures accessories have antimicrobial deep-sided rubber mats, front and rear mud flaps, side steps to assist roof access, a roof-mounted cycle carrier and roof cross bars.

The Beach Days pack includes a roof rack for carrying canoes, surfboards or bodyboards, rubber mats, bespoke sunshades for the tailgate and second- and third-row windows and a collapsable organiser for the load area.

The Road Trip pack features two seat organisers, a centre armrest cooler, electric cool bag, cross bars and a roof box for increasing load capacity and wind deflectors that shift airflow away from open windows to maintain cabin calm.

The new Land Rover Discovery Landmark is priced at R2,136,800 and sold with the company’s standard five-year/100,000km warranty and maintainance plan.

Business Day