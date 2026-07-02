Hybrid Lamborghini Urus SE Performante debuts with 1,000Nm

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The new Urus SE Performante has more power and dramatic styling then the regular model. Picture:

Lamborghini has released the new Urus SE Performante, the high-performance derivative of the SUV with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

The hot new model is powered by a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor delivering a system output of 596kW and 1,000Nm to all the wheels, representing a 106kW and 150Nm increase in output from the previous model. The motor breathes through a new Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, with average fuel consumption rated at 12.9l/100km.

Power-to-weight ratio has been optimised through the extensive use of carbon-fibre elements in the bodywork. The lightweight material adorns the new bonnet with black sections and a power dome, and also as the front and rear bumpers, aiding with acceleration from 0–100km/h in a claimed 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 312km/h.

The jet fighter cockpit theme prevails with model-specific graphics from display screens. Picture: (LAMBORGHINI)

A new cooling system for the engine and brakes, including dedicated outlets on the fenders and enlarged wheel-arch vents, is included, and it upped aerodynamic downforce by 16% from the previous model, and a new Aura dual-chamber air suspension with a 6D sensor.

Along with a 16mm wider track width than the mainstream Urus SE cousin, these form part of body roll mitigation efforts. Cornering performance is said to be improved with more precise steering response and control.

Driving modes include Strada, Sport, Corsa and an EV mode with 60km of silent range, and a new Rally driving mode for loose surfaces. The big Lambo rides on new design 22- or 23-inch wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero rubber, while Bridgestone Potenza 22-inch semi-slicks are optionally available for track purposes.

A wilder aero package increases downforce and semi-slicks can be optioned for track use. Picture: (LAMBORGHINI)

The interior reflects a more driver-focused layout with new 12.3-inch main and driver’s binnacle screens with model-specific telemetry graphics. The hallmark Lamborghini air vents with Y-shaped anodised aluminium details and mechanical buttons prevail. There’s also new upholstery for the panels, seats, dashboard and a steering wheel with a carbon fibre bezel.

The new Urus Performante is being made available with a number of dual paint palettes, including the debut Giallo Crius and Verde Hydra.

Lamborghini South Africa says first customer deliveries are scheduled for 2027.

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