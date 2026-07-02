MINI expands JCW line-up with exclusive Daredevil Edition in SA

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Exclusive Midnight Black styling, bespoke performance upgrades and both EV and petrol powertrains headline the special edition.

MINI is bolstering its John Cooper Works (JCW) performance line-up in South Africa with a limited-edition Daredevil range, comprising five models split across petrol and battery-electric powertrains.

Limited to 44 units locally, it makes the Daredevil Edition one of MINI’s most exclusive performance offerings. The line-up includes the electric JCW Hatch Electric and JCW Aceman and the JCW Convertible making its South African debut, plus the JCW Hatch and JCW Countryman.

“The new John Cooper Works Daredevil Edition captures the racing spirit of the brand and celebrates MINI’s legacy of go-kart-like performance, racing heritage and customisation in a way only MINI can do,” said MINI South Africa head Carmen Myles.

“It also marks an important milestone for the brand locally as we introduce our first all-electric high-performance MINI models alongside the South African debut of the John Cooper Works Convertible.”

Every Daredevil model is finished in Midnight Black with red bonnet stripes and distinctive red-and-black chequered JCW mirror caps, giving them a motorsport-inspired identity.

The front-wheel-drive JCW three-door Hatch remains the purist’s choice. Powered by a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 170kW and 380Nm, it accelerates from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.1 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h. Exclusive touches include an AC Schnitzer exhaust, rear diffuser, Chilli Red spoiler extension, JCW winglets and 18-inch Rallye Spoke wheels.

It also marks an important milestone for the brand locally as we introduce our first all-electric high-performance MINI models alongside the South African debut of the John Cooper Works Convertible. — Carmen Myles

At the top of the petrol range is the all-wheel-drive JCW Countryman, with a 2.0l petrol turbo engine wielding 233kW and 400Nm. It completes the 0-100km/h dash in 5.4 seconds and tops out at 250km/h. A gloss-black roof spoiler, upgraded brakes and performance chassis underline its sporting intent.

The Daredevil Edition also introduces MINI’s first fully electric JCW models locally. The JCW Electric delivers 190kW and 350Nm, sprinting from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds while offering a claimed driving range of up to 400km. DC fast charging at up to 95kW enables a 10-80% recharge in around 30 minutes.

Sharing the same electric drivetrain, the five-door JCW Aceman reaches 100km/h in 6.4 seconds and offers a range of up to 380km. Both electric models receive a unique red-and-black multitone roof exclusive to the Daredevil Edition.

Completing the line-up is the JCW Convertible, a front-wheel-drive three-door which pairs open-top driving with the 170kW/380Nm 2.0l turbo engine. It reaches 100km/h in 6.4 seconds, has a top speed of 245km/h and returns a claimed fuel consumption of 6.8l/100km.

The Daredevil Edition goes on sale in South Africa this month. Allocation is limited to eight JCW Electric models (R994,200), eight JCW Acemans (R1,098,700), eight JCW Convertibles (R976,310), 10 JCW Hatches (R907,074) and 10 JCW Countryman models (R1,126,268).