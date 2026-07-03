Bugatti unveil W16 Mistral Blanc Éternel coated in porcelain

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French hypercar brand Bugatti has released a one-of-one W16 Mistral “Blanc Éternel” finished with a porcelain surface, and created by the Bugatti Sur Mesure individualisation programme.

The car unites the precision of digital design with the centuries-old porcelain expertise of Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur (KPM) Berlin.

Porcelain is a durable ceramic made by blending refined clay, quartz and feldspar to create various items, including household items, arts, crafts and ornamental decor. When heated at extremely high temperatures (up to 1,400°C), the mixture melts into a glass-like state which is then applied directly to the body of the Bugatti W16 Mistral.

The body surfaces are then carefully sanded and prepared, and the black lines are positioned by hand. This interplay of black and white, including the outlines of the horseshoe grille, rising C-line, air intakes and other parts, appears technically and artistically expressive.

Porcelain also features inside the cockpit as the speaker cover plates, two kneepad inlays, gear-shifter shells, centre-console armrest inlay and is also used to craft the window-lifter buttons. The white exterior surface is complemented by white leather-covered seats.

The cockpit continues the white and black stripes theme with some porcelain components. Picture: (BUGATTI)

Bugatti debuted the W16 Mistral in 2022 as a 99-car batch with prices starting at an estimated €5m (about R93.1m), powered by an 8l quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,161kW and 1,600Nm. It’s the company’s final roadgoing model to feature the legendary 16-cylinder petrol engine, and the Mistral boasts the title of fastest open-topped car in the world with a 453,91km/h top speed.

Bugatti has transitioned to hybrid drivetrains consisting of a naturally aspirated 8.3l V16 engine mated to three electric motors as found in the new Bugatti Tourbillon.

The black stripes act to accentuate the Mistral's various parts and surface features. Picture: (BUGATTI)

Bugatti previously collaborated with KPM 15 years ago to create the Bugatti Veyron “L’Or Blanc”; a porcelain-inspired interpretation based on the Grand Sport model.

“The combination of delicate porcelain and uncompromising hypercar performance once again proved to be an extraordinary creative challenge. Refining such a sensitive material for use in a vehicle of this performance class represents a remarkable achievement in craftsmanship,” said Thomas Wenzel, creative director of KPM.

Bugatti design director Frank Heyl said: “Blanc Eternel respects Bugatti’s history without being constrained by it, fusing our heritage with individual taste in a way that feels wholly new.”

Business Day