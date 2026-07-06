Bentley Torcal will be the brand’s first electric SUV

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The Torcal is expected to be slightly smaller than the Bentayga.

Bentley has confirmed the name of its upcoming all-electric SUV, the Torcal, providing the first official details — and a teaser image — of what will become the fourth core model in the British luxury carmaker’s range.

The Torcal will join the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga in Bentley’s line-up. It is expected to be slightly more compact than the Bentayga and likely share its underpinnings with the Porsche Cayenne Electric.

As part of the Volkswagen Group, Bentley has access to a range of shared platforms, though the Torcal is expected to feature the typical luxury appointments and refinement that distinguish the British marque from its German stablemate. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

The new model also continues Bentley’s recent naming convention of drawing inspiration from natural landmarks. It follows the Bentayga, as well as the limited-production Bacalar and Batur.

The Torcal takes its name from El Torcal de Antequera, a limestone nature reserve in Andalusia, Spain. The landscape is known for its distinctive rock formations, cliffs and maze-like passages shaped by millions of years of geological activity.

Bentley said the name also carries a technical connection. Torcal is derived from the Latin word torquere, meaning “to twist”, from which the modern term “torque” also originates. The reference is fitting for a battery-powered SUV, given the abundant torque characteristic of electric powertrains.

The Torcal will make its global debut in London on September 23.