BMW M2 gets track-focused upgrade that beats M2 CS Nürburgring time

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BMW has unveiled a new M Performance Track Kit for the BMW M2 that has helped the compact performance coupe lap Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes 25.068 seconds ― half a second quicker than the more powerful BMW M2 CS.

The track-focused package is aimed at enthusiasts who regularly attend track days, combining road legality with a more aggressive chassis and aerodynamic setup designed to improve performance on circuits.

The improvements include a newly developed suspension system and a comprehensive aerodynamic package that increases precision, stability and grip when driving at the limit.

“The new M Performance Track Kit offers the trackday community uncompromising performance, perfectly tailored to the BMW M2,” said Jonas Krauss, head of product management for BMW M Performance Parts.

The kit includes an adjustable front splitter, aerodynamic flicks, a manually adjustable swan-neck rear wing with a dedicated Race Mode setting, and a coilover suspension incorporating a motorsport-derived damper system that is road legal for the first time.

BMW said the combination of these components sharpens the M2’s handling while retaining everyday usability, allowing owners to drive to and from the circuit without sacrificing track performance.

Development of the package involved BMW M engineers, with the aerodynamic components refined in the company’s wind tunnel. Final chassis tuning was carried out by Jörg Weidinger, BMW M chassis development engineer and Nürburgring record-setting test driver.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife, nicknamed the “Green Hell”, is one of the world’s toughest racing circuits and lap times there are widely used by manufacturers to showcase the performance of their fastest road cars.

The standard M2 produces outputs of 353kW and 600Nm from its 3.0l inline six-cylinder M TwinPower turbo engine, while the CS version raises the outputs to 390kW and 650Nm.

The M Performance Track Kit for the M2 is available in South Africa.

Business Day