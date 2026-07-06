In a hurry? Try the new Hennessey F5-M, the world’s most powerful manual car

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hennessey Venom F5, now with three pedals.

The world’s most powerful supercar with a manual gearbox is making its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK this weekend.

In an automotive segment dominated by two-pedalled machines, the new Hennessey Venom F5-M will provide enthusiasts with a more visceral, hands-on driving experience. The Texas-based hypercar manufacturer says the F5-M redefines driving for the most passionate high-performance hypercar fans.

The F5-M combines a new carbon fibre chassis, bespoke bodywork, and revised aerodynamics, with a unique six-speed gated manual transmission and open-top Roadster configuration.

The Venom F5-M will make its global debut in the Goodwood “Supercar Paddock” and will treat the crowds to its twin-turbo V8 engine thundering up the Goodwood Hill twice daily throughout the festival taking place from July 9-12. Driven by professional racer Alex Brundle, the spectacle will offer an early dynamic showcase of the US’s most powerful hypercar.

The six-speed aluminium gearshifter provides a visceral driving experience. (HENNESSEY)

The Hennessey Venom F5 was launched as a coupe in 2020 and a roadster in 2022 — both employing seven-speed automated manual transmissions. Power in all variants comes from a 6.6l twin-turbo “Fury” V8 engine delivering a stupendous 1,514kW of power to the rear wheels. It provides the ability to hit a claimed top speed of more than 500km/h, though this has not yet been tested.

The powertrain is paired with sophisticated traction control and engine management systems, engineered to deliver a precise, linear application of power.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “We’ve always believed the Venom F5 delivers the most intense performance experience on the planet — but with the F5-M, we’ve gone even further.

“A gated six-speed manual puts the driver completely in control, while the open-top design brings the Fury V8 sound directly into the cockpit. The noise, the feel, and the power delivery are raw and unfiltered — it’s the most all-consuming driving experience we’ve created.”

The F5-M is visually distinct from other Venom models with a dramatic dorsal fin stretching from the roof-mounted air intake to the trailing edge of the rear deck. More than an Instagrammable design feature, it also enhances high-speed aerodynamics to beyond 320km/h. Another unique feature on the F5-M is an integrated roof scoop that feeds cool air to the engine bay.

Inside, the cockpit is reconfigured around the manual driving experience and features more custom personalisation details.

The short-throw billet aluminium gear lever is precisely weighted to slot through its billet aluminium gate with a crisp, machined-metal clink.

Only 12 Venom F5-M Roadsters will be produced globally at a price of $2.65m (R43m) before taxes.

Reuters