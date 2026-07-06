JENNI PENNACCHINI | Warranty is the new horsepower when it comes to buying a car — KLA

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The most quietly disruptive specification in the SA car market right now is not under the bonnet, but on the warranty document.

When we ran a recent study into how South Africans are buying cars, I expected engine performance, fuel economy and design to dominate the conversation. They feature, of course, but sitting alongside them (and often outranking them in purchase decisions) is the warranty and service plan. Among new-entrant brands, five to seven years of coverage is now considered standard, with some offering up to 10, or warranties of up to a million kilometres.

Legacy brands, by contrast, are typically pitched at three to five years, with extensions available at additional cost.

That spread looks like a competitive feature. In practice, the study shows it’s functioning as something quite different — a form of financial risk management for buyers who are watching every rand. One respondent in our 25-to-35 cohort summed it up cleanly: “They cover everything. If something breaks you take it to them and they fix it.” Another, in the older bracket, focused on the maths: “They have a million-kilometres warranty. Which means you save a lot of money.”

This is not warranty as reassurance, it’s warranty as financial planning. In a household where unexpected repair bills can derail a monthly budget, a long, all-inclusive service plan does several things at once. It reduces anxiety around expensive repairs, and locks in a predictable total cost of ownership.

Jenni Pennacchini. (KLA)

It removes the need to save defensively for the moment a critical part fails outside cover, and counters the lingering scepticism about challenger brand reliability — because, as another respondent told us, “When someone gives you that plan, it means they know their cars, they are reliable. They believe in their brand.”

That last quote is the lever the industry may still be underweighting. Long warranties do not just protect the buyer financially, they signal manufacturer confidence. In a category where consumers are walking into a major purchase with limited mechanical knowledge and very real fear of being caught out — particularly women buyers, where the qualitative work surfaced a real anxiety concerning diagnostics and dashboard warnings — the warranty length is being read as the manufacturer’s own statement about how long they expect their product to last.

There is a sharper edge to this for legacy brands. The buyers we spoke to are not naive about what challenger brands are giving away. They acknowledge weaker engine performance, higher fuel consumption and lingering questions about long-term reliability and parts availability.

Many of them are conscious about it, but they are accepting these trade-offs because the warranty length effectively underwrites the risk. As one respondent put it: “It’s a re-definition of value for money. These new cars are giving us more and at a lower price.”

That is a remarkable thing to hear in a category that has spent decades selling on engineering excellence. The legacy product is not what is being rejected — the legacy economics are.

For brands looking at this, the strategic implication is fairly direct — warranty is no longer a back-of-brochure detail — it is a front-of-funnel claim. Bundling longer coverage into the standard package, rather than reserving it as an upsell, would close one of the biggest perceived value gaps in the category. So would moving service plans from optional add-on to inclusive baseline.

Buyers are reading these documents as a proxy for brand confidence and as insurance against the financial volatility of car ownership in a tight economy. A three-year plan, in that context, reads as a brand hedging its bets.

There is a hard version of this argument and a softer one. The hard version is that the challenger brands have effectively repriced the category by giving away what legacy brands still charge for. The softer version is that the warranty proposition has rewritten what consumers think they are entitled to expect at any given price point.

Either way, the buyer’s expectation has moved. The brands that move with it will find themselves on a level playing field on a dimension they used to dominate. The brands that don’t will keep losing the value argument before the engine is started.

The Crossroads study combined a 1,082-respondent panel survey via KLA’s YourView Consumer Panel with four focus groups of recent challenger-brand owners in Gauteng and ethnographies with five higher-LSM households in Gauteng and the Western Cape. National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa industry data was layered into the analysis.

• Jenni Pennacchini is managing partner at market research agency KLA