Motoring

Tesla robotaxi launches in Miami as rivals expand

Move marks push for wider adoption of autonomous ride-hailing in key US cities

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Tesla’s unproven robotaxis underpin its $1 trillion-plus stock market value and the eye-popping compensation package Tesla’s board of directors has proposed for CEO Elon Musk, which offers him potentially hundreds of billions in company stock tied to performance targets.
Tesla's robotaxi launch in Miami coincides with growing competition from Waymo and Zoox. File photo. (@mooroobee/X)

Tesla said on Friday its robotaxi is available in Miami as the electric vehicle maker looks to expand its autonomous ride-hailing operations.

The expansion highlights Tesla’s efforts to increase adoption of its self-driving software, a version of which it uses in the robotaxis and a key part of CEO Elon Musk’s shift from EVs to AI and robotics.

“Robotaxi now available in Miami,” Tesla’s official robotaxi account said in a post on X.

Tesla’s move comes as the robotaxi sector gains momentum, with competitors such as Alphabet’s Waymo and Amazon’s Zoox accelerating their expansion efforts.

Tesla launched its unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June after announcing in April plans to expand the offering to Dallas and Houston.

Musk said in May he expects fully self-driving cars without human safety monitors to become more widespread in the US later this year.

On Thursday Tesla posted record-setting second-quarter deliveries that beat Wall Street estimates, led by a rebound in Europe.

Reuters

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