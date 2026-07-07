BMW iX2 arrives in SA to bolster battery electric offerings

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The new BMW iX2 brings full electrification to the chic and coupe SUV range.

BMW South Africa has announced the introduction of the BMW iX2 eDrive20, the fourth model offering in the premium compact niche and the brand’s 12th battery-electric car in South Africa.

The new iX2 is a front-wheel drive variant with outputs of 150kW and 250Nm and a driving range up to 470km.

It’s charged from 22kW and 130kW AC and DC public charging sources, respectively, and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 8.8 seconds with a 170km/h top speed.

The new BMW iX2’s array of standard features includes radar-and camera-based driving features such as active cruise control with stop and go, steering and lane control assistant and speed limit info display, parking assist plus with surround view cameras, lateral parking aid and a customisable head-up display.

The BMW iX2 is also functional as family wheels with a sizeable boot. Picture: (BMW)

The BMW iX2 eDrive20 is physically distinguished by a glowing, enclosed kidney grille with mesh design. Adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof and 19-inch light alloy wheels are part of standard fitments.

Inside the cabin, with a maximum load capacity of 525–1,400l, are sport seats with electric adjustment and a wireless charging pad, the latest version of the BMW iDrive display and control/operation with QuickSelect from the BMW curved display, a voice-activated personal assistant and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The BMW iX2 eDrive20 is on sale for R1.3m with a standard Motorplan and eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

Business Day