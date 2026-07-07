Festival of Motoring returns to Kyalami in August with 21 brands

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The Festival of Motoring, powered by Wesbank, will return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 28 to 30 with its largest manufacturer line-up yet.

A total of 21 automotive brands have confirmed participation in the ninth edition of the show, including Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, Suzuki, Mahindra, Chery, Geely, GWM, Jaecoo, Omoda, BAIC, GAC, Dong Feng and Changan. The event will again combine vehicle launches, test drives, track experiences and off-road demonstrations.

Organiser Messe Frankfurt South Africa said attendance has grown steadily in recent years, with the event evolving into a key platform where manufacturers can engage directly with prospective buyers.

“The 2026 Festival of Motoring reflects the strength and confidence of South Africa’s automotive industry,” said Messe Frankfurt South Africa MD Michael Dehn.

One of the attractions will be Volkswagen’s public debut of the new Volkswagen T-Roc as part of celebrations marking the company’s 75th anniversary in South Africa. Visitors will also be able to see models including the Tayron, Amarok Dark Label and Vivo Xpress, while the Golf GTI will feature in track demonstrations.

The new VW T-Roc will make its South African debut at the festival. (VOLKSWAGEN)

BMW will showcase its BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands, while offering visitors the opportunity to book BMW M driving experiences.

Unlike regular motor shows, the Festival of Motoring places a strong emphasis on driving rather than only static displays. Visitors will have access to complimentary test drives and selected circuit experiences, while paid hot laps in high-performance vehicles will be available through programmes run by BMW M, Mercedes-AMG, Volkswagen Driving Academy and the Simola Hillclimb.

A dedicated 4x4 Village will return, with manufacturers demonstrating the off-road capabilities of their vehicles.

The event will also feature premium hospitality areas, family entertainment, aerial displays by the Puma Flying Lions and shuttle services from the Gautrain and Mall of Africa.

Tickets, including premium hospitality and paid driving experiences, are on sale.