GWM Ora 5 goes on sale in SA, offering variety of powertrain options

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The new GWM Ora 5 can be had with multiple engine types including a full electric model. Picture:

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Chinese brand GWM has launched the Ora 5, a larger crossover than the bug-eyed electric Ora 3 that debuted here in 2023 and was later discontinued.

The Ora 5 arrives in six models with powertrain options that comprise internal combustion, hybrid and battery electric vehicle (BEV) derivatives.

The new debutant measures 4,471mm in length and is priced from R364,900 to R599,900, bringing it into contention with a number of rivals, ranging from Chinese to legacy brand SUVs and crossovers.

It retains the Volkswagen Beetle-esque signature round LED headlights with welcome-lighting effects. Cabin amenities include an optional panoramic glass roof, dual-screens, smartphone integration, voice command, and six standard fitment airbags across the range.

The choices start with a 1.5l petrol turbo engine that delivers 105kW and 210Nm and is paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission.

The Ora 5 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model blends the same engine with an electric motor, offering EV and hybrid driving modes, regenerative braking and a dedicated two-speed hybrid transmission. System outputs are 164kW and 476Nm.

The new GWM Ora 5 markets a premium cabin vibe and family functionality. Picture: (GWM)

The battery electric (BEV) variants have a front-mounted electric motor that produces 150kW and 260Nm, fed by a 58.3kWh lithium-ion battery. GWM claims a driving range of up to 520km on a single charge.

The new GWM Ora 5 range is sold with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, an eight-year/150,000km battery warranty and a seven-year/75,000km service plan.

Pricing

Ora 5 1.5T Super Luxury DCT - R364,900

Ora 5 1.5T Ultra Luxury DCT - R409,900

Ora 5 1.5T HEV Super Luxury DHT - R424,900

Ora 5 1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury DHT - R474,900

Ora 5 Super Luxury BEV - R549,900

Ora 5 Ultra Luxury BEV - R599,900

Business Day