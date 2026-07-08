Volvo adds Apple Music as in-car streaming service

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Volvo is integrating Apple Music into its software offerings.

Volvo Cars has announced a global over-the-air (OTA) software update that will bring Apple Music to more than 2-million Volvo cars.

As one of the world’s largest music streaming services, Apple Music provides instant access to more than 100-million songs, ad-free.

The software update is coming to the Volvo EX90, ES90, XC90, S90, V90, XC60, S60, V60, XC40, EX40 and EC40, from model year 2020 and onwards. Timing of availability may vary depending on car model.

The newly debuted Volvo EX60 is already fitted with Apple Music.

Customers sign in with their Apple account and transfer their playlists and live radio to their Volvo car, controlled by voice or touchscreen.

Volvo is also offering eligible customers up to three months of Apple Music for free, valid until July 6 2027.

“Many of our customers use Apple Music on their phones or in their homes today. By bringing Apple Music directly into our cars, we’re making them an extraordinary place to experience music,” says Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars.

This announcement follows the 2025 launch of Google Gemini in Volvo cars. Google built-in enhances conversational AI technology Gemini and replace the initial Google Assistant that debuted in 2020.

In 2025 Volvo introduced free in-car data connectivity for all Volvo EX30s sold in South Africa and Lesotho, which fully integrated Android Auto, new parking modes and enhanced active cruise control when towing.

Business Day