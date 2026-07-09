McLaren closes chapter on iconic supercar line with 788HS

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The quad-exit titanium exhaust system amplifies the V8’s distinctive soundtrack, with more intensity throughout the rev range.

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McLaren has launched the 788HS as a limited-production flagship that marks the final evolution in the British brand’s supercar family that began with the 720S and later evolved into the 765LT and current 750S.

The newcomer is the most extreme version yet, pairing a tweaked version of McLaren’s 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 with a dry weight of just 1,265kg. The resulting power-to-weight ratio of 458kW per tonne is the highest achieved by any model in the series.

Serving as a send-off for one of McLaren’s most successful model lines, the 788HS is the third model in McLaren’s history to wear the exclusive “High Sport” badge after the MP4-12C HS and MSO HS. It is designed to deliver greater driver engagement on both road and track.

“The new McLaren 788HS has been designed and engineered with a singular focus; to deliver a visceral experience and captivating drive through its precise balance of performance, sound, dynamism and individuality,” said Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, chief commercial officer at McLaren Automotive.

Just 200 examples of the McLaren 788HS will be built. (MCLAREN)

The 788 refers to the car’s output in horsepower, or 580kW in metric terms. The V8 also delivers 800Nm of peak torque and revs to a heady 8,500rpm, feeding power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is good for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.0 seconds and a top speed of 330km/h.

Beyond the performance figures, McLaren has focused heavily on aerodynamics. A redesigned front end featuring an S-Duct bonnet, bespoke splitter, raised active rear wing and Formula One-inspired rear diffuser generates 10% more downforce than the already track-focused 765LT.

The suspension has also been tweaked with bespoke tuning for the Proactive Chassis Control III hydraulic system and a front ride height lowered by 5mm compared with the 750S. Carbon-ceramic brakes derived from the McLaren Senna, centre-lock forged alloy wheels and a quad-exit titanium exhaust further boost the car’s motorsport-inspired demeanour.

Inside, the driver-focused cabin receives a lightweight carbon-fibre centre console, unique HS branding, bespoke upholstery perforations and a dedication plaque. Buyers will also be able to personalise their cars extensively through McLaren Special Operations, including the option of full exposed carbon-fibre bodywork.

The quad-exit titanium exhaust system amplifies the V8’s distinctive soundtrack, with more intensity throughout the rev range.

Production of the 788HS is limited to 200 vehicles globally, with equal split across coupe and spider variants.

Business Day