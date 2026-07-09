US may toughen ban on Chinese automakers

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An XPeng P7 performance electric car at the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the Chinese company's IPO. File photo.

The US Senate commerce committee will vote on July 15 on bipartisan legislation to toughen a US government ban on Chinese automakers entering the American market.

Republican senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Democratic senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan proposed legislation in April to codify a regulation imposed by former president Joe Biden’s administration that effectively bans all Chinese automakers from selling ​passenger vehicles in the US and takes other steps to prevent China from entering the US light-duty market.

Last month Polestar said it was forced by President Donald Trump’s administration to stop selling vehicles in the US beginning in the ‌2027 model year as Washington ramps up its crackdown on Chinese vehicles.

House lawmakers have introduced a similar version of the Senate bill. The legislation would ban vehicles designed in China if they had advanced connectivity and vehicle software.

The Biden administration imposed sweeping regulations in January 2025 that sought to ban Chinese automakers from ​selling passenger vehicles in the US, citing national ​security concerns linked to the ability of vehicles to collect sensitive data on American owners.

In ‌March ⁠auto trade groups representing nearly all major car companies — including the Detroit Three, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Toyota, parts manufacturers, auto dealers and others — urged the US government to keep out Chinese carmakers, citing “serious concerns about China’s ongoing efforts to ​dominate global automotive ​manufacturing and to ⁠gain access to the US market”.

They said China poses “a direct threat to America’s global competitiveness, national security, and automotive ​industrial base”.

Chinese cars face high tariffs, but US consumers ​have become ⁠more interested in the vehicles, recent surveys show, and lower-priced Chinese EVs have gained significant market share in Mexico and Europe.

In January Trump said he was open to Chinese automakers building vehicles in the US, but no change on car policy was announced after a Trump-Xi summit in May.

The Chinese embassy ​in Washington has repeatedly opposed US measures to crack down on Chinese vehicles.

Reuters