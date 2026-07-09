VW Grand Crafter California available with off-grid solar system

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Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced a new and more powerful off-grid solar system for the Grand California 600 and 680 models.

As the brand’s largest campervan, the Grand California is based on the Crafter van range. Grand California models are not on sale in South Africa, but local adventurists wanting to convert any of the four Crafter models available into a motorhome can rely on independent modifiers.

Overseas customers can now choose an additional new system that uses two lithium technology batteries instead of the standard absorbent glass mat (AGM) system with a lead-acid battery and liquid electrolytes.

The new LiFePO batteries optionally combine with photovoltaic solar panels for permanent charging when stationary or on the move, with peak outputs of 104W and 174W for the Grand California 600 and 680 models, respectively.

The benefit is batteries that offer about a five times higher cycle life and feature integrated deep discharge protection, ensuring reliable operation and reduced charging times.

The Grand Crafter California also benefits from upgraded driver assistance systems, including intersection assist to support manoeuvring in urban spaces and driver monitoring.

The campers also get an interior upgraded with “Atami Bamboo” décor and improved functionality. Digital enhancements include new infotainment systems with displays of up to 12 inches, smartphone integration and online services.

The packages are available to order immediately and cost €833 (R15,588) for upgrading the Crafter 600 with LiFePO batteries, and optionally upgraded with the solar panels for a total of €1,719.55 (R32,175). The modifications cost €2,326.45 (R43,540) for the Grand California 680.

Business Day