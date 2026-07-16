BYD launches more powerful Shark 6 Performance in SA

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BYD South Africa has expanded its Shark 6 bakkie range with a new Performance derivative. Until now, the range comprised only the Premium model.

The new Shark 6 Performance model is powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain comprising a new 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine with increased power of 350kW and 700Nm of torque, representing a 21kW and 50Nm hike over the Premium model that’s powered by a 1.5l engine instead.

The Shark 6 Performance plug-in hybrid system consists of front and rear electric motors powered by a 29.58kWh battery. BYD rates the new model with faster acceleration times from 0 to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds and an increase in maximum braked towing capacity to 3,500kg. The Shark 6 Premium has a maximum towing capacity of 2,500kg.

The pure electric drive range is 80km, and 640km when combined with the petrol contents of the 60l fuel tank. The electric internals support AC and DC charging, and the model is equipped with BYD’s Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) all-wheel-drive system with a Crawl mode used for travelling slowly over challenging surfaces such as rocky terrain, sand, mud and steep inclines.

Ground clearance is 230mm, and the vehicle is equipped with 18-inch-size wheels. The Shark 6 versatility includes vehicle-to-load technology with built-in power outlets in the load bin to be used to operate equipment and appliances such as portable fridges, lighting, coffee machines and more.

The new Shark 6 Performance introduces several model-specific updates such as a new column-mounted gear selector, a large 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, electrically adjustable front seats and Google automotive services.

The new BYD Shark 6 Performance is offered in four exterior colours: Outback orange, Obsidian black, Snowy white and Atlantis grey. It’s sold standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and eight-year/200,000km battery warranty.

The BYD Shark 6 Performance costs R1,149,900.

Business Day