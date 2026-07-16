Chery to build Tiggo Pro crossover at new Pretoria assembly plant

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The Chery Tiggo Pro will be the first model produced locally by the Chinese brand. Picture:

Chinese brand Chery South Africa has officially announced the Tiggo 4 crossover range will be the first model it produces at its new manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria, acquired from Nissan SA and re-opened on July 3.

Local production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, according to the firm, with internal-combustion-engine (ICE) and hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) derivatives of the range planned for production.

The Tiggo Cross is Chery’s highest-volume model line. The previous generation Tiggo 4 Pro, which bases the Tiggo 4 Cross and is sold alongside it, made history in April with 1,871 units sales recorded, topping passenger car sales in that month, a first for a Chinese brand.

Chery South Africa said the decision to build the range locally follows a strong first half of 2026, with a total of 11,322 units sold between January and June, making it the country’s second-best-selling passenger vehicle overall during the period.

The range recorded 1,625 sales in January, 1,809 in February, 1,888 in March, 1,871 in April, 2,059 in May and 2,070 in June, representing a year-on-year growth of 39% over the first six months of the year. Local production will allow Chery to build on the demand while developing a manufacturing programme around a model well established among South African motorists.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi inspect Chery technologies at the recent plant opening ceremony. Picture: (CHERY)

The company plans an initial production total of 15,000 units, with further growth expected as operations mature. Producing conventional and hybrid derivatives allows Chery to serve the continued demand for conventional petrol vehicles while supporting the growing number of South African buyers considering more fuel-efficient, electrified alternatives.

The former Nissan Rosslyn plant has been operating since 1963. It was reopened in July and will undergo upgrades to its facilities in preparation for new production, with the company saying the 692 former Nissan employees have been retained.

Since launch, the Jetour T1 and T2 models have recorded stronger-than-expected sales, with more than 4,500 units sold in SA. Picture: (Jetour)

Chery said nearly 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities are expected to be created, and an extensive localisation programme has begun engaging domestic supplier networks. Plans are to develop the Rosslyn plant into an automotive hub encompassing production, research and development, supply chain operations and skills development.

Its global subsidiary, Jetour, also announced plans to build the T-series range of crossovers at the mother brand’s Rosslyn assembly plant.

Business Day