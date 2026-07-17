Faulty first and reverse: transmission recall for Ford Transits and Tourneos

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has informed consumers of a product safety recall issued by Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

The recall affects certain 2026 model year Ford Transit, Ford Transit Custom and Ford Tourneo Custom vehicles. The affected vehicles were sold between October 2025 and June 2026 in South Africa and were also exported to Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland.

The affected vehicles are equipped with an 8F57 automatic transmission, which may contain an Electronic One-Way Clutch Assembly built with an unseated snap ring. This may result in a sudden and unexpected loss of vehicle movement. When the vehicle is shifted into drive, it may fail to move forward due to a loss of first gear. Similarly, the vehicle may lose the ability to operate in reverse.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest Ford dealership to arrange for an inspection and free repair.

In June, Ford announced it was recalling 633 Transit and Tourneo Custom models built in 2025 to 2026 due to a fault that may cause either gradual deterioration in wiper function or a sudden, complete loss of operation.