‘Last of its kind’ Bugatti W16 Mistral revealed

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The last W16 Mistral leaves the Atelier presented in Pearl and Sparkle paint.

The final Bugatti W16 Mistral has rolled out of the Atelier at the company’s Molsheim headquarters in France.

The last example is finished in a two-tone livery of “Pearl” and “Sparkle”, and powered by the marque’s final 8l quad-turbo sixteen-cylinder engine producing 1,177kW and 1,600Nm, rated as the the fastest convertible in the world with a 453.91km/h top speed.

The Mistral, unveiled at the 2022 Monterey Car Week as a 99-unit limited production run, also features a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive — but no two Mistrals are alike. Bugatti’s Sur Mesure programme ensures exclusivity, as shown with the recent reveal of the bespoke W16 Mistral “Blanc Éternel” coated in porcelain.

Bugatti staff stand outside to bid farewell to the last W16 Mistral. (BUGATTI)

The “Pearl” and “Sparkle” final Mistral model expresses its own exclusivity through Bugatti roots. “Last of its kind” is scripted on various surfaces, including beneath the active rear wing and centre console.

Further odes include sketches of the three Bugatti models powered by the iconic W16 engine — the Bugatti Veyron, Chiron and Mistral — embroidered on the door panels.

The Middle-Eastern owner of this example included a personal detail of a falcon head in place of Bugatti’s usual elephant sculpture atop the gear shifter.

With the retirement of the iconic quad-turbo W16 engine, Bugatti is moving to a new hybrid era, with cars powered by a new 8.3l naturally aspirated V16 engine revving to 9,000rpm, combining with three electric motors to develop outputs of 1,342kW and more than 2,000Nm.

Business Day