Price confirmed for electric Jaecoo J5 coming to SA in August

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The Jaecoo J5 BEV will expand range offerings that include petrol and hybrid derivatives. Picture:

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Jaecoo South Africa has announced that a new electric J5 model will go on sale at end of August. The Chery subsidiary also offers petrol and hybrid derivatives of the compact crossover launched in 2025

The J5 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) is powered by a single electric motor located in front and fed by a 58.9kWh lithium-ion battery rack. Total system output is 155kW and 288Nm and the car is rated with a maximum driving range of 402km. The J5 BEV features Eco and Sport driving modes.

Charging is via 11kW AC charging and DC public fast-chargers up to a maximum of 130kW. On the latter charger the battery is able to replenish from 30% to 80% in 28 minutes. The J5 BEV is also able to supply electricity to compatible external household appliances and travel equipment.

The electric internals allow for a 'frunk' in front of the new J5 BEV. Picture: (JAECOO)

The J5 BEV is identified by a more streamlined front fascia, a lightbar spanning the width of the vehicle and lower intake area featuring geometric detailing. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and features a panoramic sunroof, automatic LED headlights and a powered tailgate as standard.

Cabin amenities include an eight-inch digital driver display, 13.2-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and charger, voice-commands, eight-speaker audio system, 540° panoramic camera and rear parking sensors, electrically adjusted and ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

Additional equipment includes a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-operated sunshade, USB Type-C ports and a 12V outlet in the 480l luggage compartment expandable to 1,284l with the rear seats folded.

The J5 compact crossover range can accommodate four or five passengers. Picture: (JAECOO)

Safety aids include six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control and advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane departure.

The Jaecoo J5 BEV will be priced at R549,900. Jaecoo South Africa said warranties and service plans will be announced at launch.

Customers who pre-order the J5 BEV will receive an incentive package consisting of a R12,000 discount on the purchase price, R5,000 in public charging credit and a 7kW home wallbox charger, portable Type-M charger and a vehicle-to-load accessory, all valued at more than R50,000.

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