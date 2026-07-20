Russell says his car was ‘dangerous’ before Belgian GP crash

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Mercedes driver George Russell says he is ‘numb to the disappointment’ after crashing out of the Belgian Grand Prix. Picture:

George Russell said he was “numb to the disappointment” after crashing out of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix on the opening lap in a major blow to his Formula One title hopes.

The Mercedes driver collided with the Ferrari of former teammate Lewis Hamilton and ended up spinning off into the gravel.

A team radio recording, not broadcast on the general TV feed but circulating widely later, was full of expletives as the angry Briton ranted at unacceptable failings.

Russell had started in third place on the grid but dropped down to sixth after losing ground on the straight.

In fighting back, the Briton went side by side with Hamilton, and the pair made contact. After spinning off, Russell stepped out and walked away as seven-time champion Hamilton continued, with the safety car deployed.

Stewards investigated and gave Hamilton a five-second penalty for causing a collision, but the Ferrari driver still finished fourth.

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli, now 50 points clear of his Mercedes teammate after 10 of the 22 rounds, had started in pole position and secured his sixth win of the season.

Russell, who has now failed to score in three races while Antonelli has suffered two blanks, said he felt numb.

“When it happens so often you just get used to it,” he said.

“I made a great first corner, and I was tucked up right behind [Red Bull’s Max] Verstappen, but for whatever reason the battery decided not to recharge at Turn One,” he said.

“I exited the first corner 35% down because of that, and it didn’t charge. I had a boost problem; the turbo didn’t sort itself out, so no power, and I got to the top of Eau Rouge with 0% battery, and quite frankly, it was dangerous.

“I got swamped by three cars, and I shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place, and that is why I am most angry. The incident with Lewis was a racing incident. He didn’t do it on purpose. He was more to blame than I, but he didn’t do anything reckless.”

Russell said after qualifying on Saturday that there was a serious issue with his car on the straights.

Hamilton, whose car suffered a damaged floor, told reporters he would send Russell a text.

“The last thing you want to do is come together with a teammate or your former team, which I respect, and George, but it happened,” he said.

Reuters