South Africans spend more than 23 days a year behind the wheel, says AutoTrader survey

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An AutoTrader survey has revealed that South Africans spend more time in the car than anyone else in the world. Picture:

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A global study commissioned by AutoTrader has revealed that South African drivers spend the most time in their cars compared to drivers from 15 other countries.

The report surveyed drivers from countries including Ireland, the Netherlands, the US and more, the results indicating a global average of six hours a week.

South African drivers are ranked first with an average 10 hours and 38 minutes a week spent driving, which equates to 23 days and one hour a year doing the school run, work commute, social visits and errands.

The Netherlands has the lowest driving time due to efficient public transport systems. (, SUPPLIED)

The South African average is also more than double that of the Netherlands, which is ranked last, with less than five hours a week spent on average behind the wheel. Drivers in second-placed Ireland spend on average seven hours and 23 minutes, or 16 days a year, in their vehicles.

Irish drivers spend one hour 46 minutes a week for the work commute, and their school run takes one hour a week. Shopping, appointments and other errands take up one hour and 27 minutes each week.

Third-placed Australia notches seven hours and eight minutes a week on average, with the longest work commute time on average in the world, reporting one hour and 49 minutes. The Aussies report spending 56 minutes a week on average doing the school run and one hour and 15 minutes a week running errands.

The top three countries have widespread geography but similar public transport network issues. Rural Ireland is reported to have infrequent bus connections, Australia a low-density suburban sprawl and South Africa a patchwork of urban-only services.

The survey suggests residents in all three of these countries may be spending more time on average in their cars not just for convenience, but also for necessity.

South Africa ranks highest for time spent behind the wheel. (AUTOTRADER)

South Africans also top the table for the longest school runs (one hour and 14 minutes a week), socialising (one hour and 53 minutes a week), and daily errands (one hour and 36 minutes a week). The average weekly total commute time in South Africa is one hour and 48 minutes, the second highest surveyed, and just one minute behind Australia with one hour 49 and minutes a week.

The three countries with the lowest driving time, namely the Netherlands, the UK and France, have first-class public transport systems in place, though drivers in France and Germany report the highest average time spent driving to holiday destinations. German drivers spend 10 hours 26 minutes and the French nine hours 59 minutes.