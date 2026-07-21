Motoring

Chery Q to arrive soon as one of SA’s cheapest EVs

Imported from China, the compact crossover has a starting price of R350,000

2 min read
Denis Droppa

Denis Droppa

Group motoring editor

The Chery Q has a claimed range of 400km. Picture: Supplied (CHERY)

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Chery South Africa will introduce the Chery Q at the beginning of September as one of the country’s most affordable electric cars.

With pricing starting at R350,000, the Chinese compact crossover will compete against budget EVs such as the Geely E2 (which starts at R339,900) and BYD Dolphin Surf (starting price R341,900). The Chery Q will also be available in a higher-specced model retailing for about R400,000.

Chery said the Q has been developed to make electric driving a realistic option for more South Africans. The compact city car is powered by a 90kW electric motor paired with a 42.7 kWh battery, providing a claimed range of up to 400km on the New European Driving Cycle cycle.

With a 4,195mm length the Q3 is similar in size to a VW Polo but its generous 2,700mm wheelbase allows for a comparatively spacious cabin. Boot capacity is 375l and expands to 1,450l when the rear seats are folded. A 70l front trunk provides further storage, supported by several smaller compartments throughout the cabin.

The Q has a vibrant interior with a dual-tone dashboard, contrast-colour air vents and a flat-bottom steering wheel. An 8.8-inch digital instrument display is paired with a 15.6-inch central touchscreen infotainment system.

Chery has introduced a pre-order package for the Q that includes a seven-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, a home-charging wallbox and portable charging equipment.

Customers will also be able to choose between a charging card of equivalent value to their holding deposit or a deduction from the vehicle’s purchase price. A complimentary electric tailgate upgrade will form part of the offer.

Further information on the Chery Q range, standard specifications and final derivative pricing will be announced closer to the South African launch in early September.

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