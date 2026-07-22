Aston Martin Vanquish 25 launched as limited special model

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Every Vanquish 25 is finished in Q Skye Silver paintwork.

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A quarter of a century has passed since the first Aston Martin Vanquish made its debut at the 2001 Geneva Motor Show. To mark the occasion, the Gaydon-based firm has unveiled the limited-edition Vanquish 25.

Production is capped at just 50 examples worldwide, comprising 25 Coupé and 25 Volante models.

Each features exclusive Q Skye Silver paintwork, Q Commission metal foil accents on the side sills and shield vanes, bespoke Aston Martin script, a Q Commission exhaust finisher, stainless steel side strakes, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels with subtle “V” detailing and “Vanquish 25″ badging.

Both Coupé and Volante body styles are available. (Aston Ma)

Inside, the Vanquish 25 features bespoke perforation patterns and trim layouts, seatbacks embroidered with the exclusive “Vanquish 25″ logo, laser-etched Aston Martin trim inlays, a bright red start/stop button in the centre console surrounded by bespoke rotary geometry, and a black Alcantara headlining.

Buyers can choose from three interior colour schemes: Onyx Black, Oxford Tan or Phantom Grey.

Power comes from a 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12 producing 614kW and 1,000Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Aston Martin claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 345km/h.

Seatbacks are embroidered with the exclusive ‘Vanquish 25’ logo. (Aston Ma)

Like the DB12 and Vantage, the Vanquish is built around an ultra-rigid bonded and extruded aluminium monocoque chassis. Suspension comprises double wishbones at the front and a multi-link rear set-up, supported by Bilstein DTX intelligent adaptive dampers, while carbon ceramic brakes are fitted as standard.

The Aston Martin Vanquish 25 will make its global premiere at Monterey Car Week in California from August 10 to 16, with first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

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