Nissan X-Trail gets a facelift and tweak in SA

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Nissan South Africa has launched an updated X-Trail with a fresh design and tweaks.

The midsized SUV has sold more than 50,000 units since it was first introduced locally in 2001, and the fourth generation arrived in 2023. The latest update is aimed at making the X-Trail better compete with rivals such as the Toyota Rav4, Omoda C7, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson in a hotly contested segment.

A minor facelift sees the refreshed 2026 model adopting a revised front grille and bumper, new LED tail light clusters, and diamond cut alloy wheels that are sized 17” on the entry-level Visia model, 18” on the mid-spec Acenta, and 19” on the range-topping Acenta Plus.

Beige and blue have been added as new exterior colours, both available in bi-tone.

All models in the updated range offer high beam assist for automatic switching between standard and bright driving lights and a follow me home feature.

Inside, the X-Trail has wireless Android Auto, a wireless phone charger and a 12.3-inch infotainment system, while Acenta and Acenta Plus models also receive luxuries such as dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, electrically adjusted front seats with heating, and, in the Acenta Plus, a digital head-up display.

In the Acenta and Acenta Plus, the previous model’s artificial leather upholstery has been replaced with real cowhide. The baseline Visia has cloth seats.

The Visia and Acenta are front-wheel drive models with limited-slip differentials to enhance traction. All versions have an elevated 211mm ground clearance and Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes, while the flagship Acenta Plus gets additional adventuring capability with all-wheel drive, hill-descent control and a terrain mode selector with mud, snow and sand modes.

A new eight-camera around-view monitor in the two Acenta models provides digital eyes on the surroundings when parking or when taking the all-wheel drive Acenta Plus model off road. It includes an “invisible bonnet” view that allows the driver to see hidden obstacles on rough terrain.

Artificial leather is replaced with real cowhide in the top models. Picture: (NISSAN)

With a length of 4,680mm, the X-Trail is a practical family SUV with generous passenger space. All variants feature a second row that can slide, fold forward and recline, but in the Acenta model the rear bench has an armrest that can also allow for the loading of long items when folded down. In the seven-seat Acenta Plus, an additional third row offers the same features as the second, allowing it to be folded flat, reclined or moved as required.

Safety-wise, all three models feature six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control and a reverse camera, with additional front parking sensors on Acenta and Acenta Plus models. The entire range also has advanced driver assist systems, including blind spot warning, lane departure assist, intelligent cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, forward emergency braking and trailer stability control. Acenta models also feature tyre pressure monitoring.

The towing capacity is 2,000kg.

Power is unchanged, with a 2.5l normally-aspirated petrol engine with outputs of 135kW and 244Nm, paired with a CVT transmission. It claims a 7.4l/100km fuel consumption.

A petrol-electric e-Power hybrid model is being considered for the local market but no decision has been taken yet.

PRICES

• Nissan X-Trail 2.5 Visia — R599,900

• Nissan X-Trail 2.5 Acenta — R688,900

• Nissan X-Trail 2.5 Acenta Plus — R770,900

All models come with a six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/90,000 km service plan.

Business Day