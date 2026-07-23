Electric cars grow in Europe at the cost of petrol and diesel sales

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Chinese carmaker BYD sold between almost three and six times more than last year.

Demand for electrified cars continued to underpin growth in Europe’s car market in June, offsetting a sharp decline in petrol and diesel sales, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

Growth in car registrations, a proxy for sales, also helped Chinese brands expand their footprint further across the EU, UK and the European Free Trade Association.

The data shows:

Total car registrations rose 13.1% to 1,407,332 vehicles.

Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid car registrations climbed 51%, 22.7% and 17.1% respectively, together accounting for almost 70% of all new vehicles.

Petrol and diesel car registrations fell 12.2% and 16.9% respectively.

Chinese carmakers BYD, Chery and Leapmotor sold between almost three and six times more than last year, while SAIC and Geely sales rose more than 50% and 11% respectively.

Registrations at Renault, Stellantis and Volkswagen rose between 3.6% and 7.3%.

Reuters