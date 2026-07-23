Motoring

Electric cars grow in Europe at the cost of petrol and diesel sales

Chinese brands continue to expand their footprint in June

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A BYD Seal car in a store in Milan, Italy. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese carmaker BYD sold between almost three and six times more than last year. (, Reuters Agency)

Demand for electrified cars continued to underpin growth in Europe’s car market in June, offsetting a sharp decline in petrol and diesel sales, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

Growth in car registrations, a proxy for sales, also helped Chinese brands expand their footprint further across the EU, UK and the European Free Trade Association.

The data shows:

  • Total car registrations rose 13.1% to 1,407,332 vehicles.
  • Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid car registrations climbed 51%, 22.7% and 17.1% respectively, together accounting for almost 70% of all new vehicles.
  • Petrol and diesel car registrations fell 12.2% and 16.9% respectively.
  • Chinese carmakers BYD, Chery and Leapmotor sold between almost three and six times more than last year, while SAIC and Geely sales rose more than 50% and 11% respectively.
  • Registrations at Renault, Stellantis and Volkswagen rose between 3.6% and 7.3%.

Reuters

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