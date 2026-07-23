James Hunt F1 documentary to reveal man behind playboy image

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A new documentary marking the 50th anniversary of James Hunt’s dramatic 1976 Formula One world championship victory promises to offer a more intimate portrait of one of the sport’s most charismatic and misunderstood figures.

HUNT: We Need to Talk About James, produced with the support of the James Hunt Estate, will be released in October to coincide with the anniversary of Hunt’s title triumph, when the British driver beat Ferrari rival Niki Lauda by a single point after one of Formula One’s most memorable championship battles.

The 90-minute documentary combines previously unseen archive footage with newly uncovered family material and interviews with leading figures from the sport, including former Formula One commercial boss Bernie Ecclestone and 1996 world champion Damon Hill.

It also includes contributions from Hunt’s son, Freddie, who said the film would challenge the public perception of his father.

“Dad has so often been painted as something of a caricature. I’m hugely excited that, for the first time, the world will see both sides of the man — and already during filming, stories have come to light that have never been spoken about before,” he said.

Directed and produced by Benjamin Field, the documentary aims to look beyond Hunt’s enduring reputation as Formula One’s hard-living playboy by exploring his private life through the recollections of family, friends and former colleagues, including several people who have not previously spoken publicly about him.

This film ... is a very human story, painting a complete picture of a man who was definitely flawed and totally driven but also an unexpectedly private figure — Benjamin Field, director and producer

Field said the project sought to provide a definitive account of the 1976 world champion.

“This film aims to do for James Hunt what Senna did for Ayrton Senna, delivering a rare treat for F1 and motorsport fans globally. HUNT: We Need to Talk About James is a very human story, painting a complete picture of a man who was definitely flawed and totally driven but also an unexpectedly private figure," he said.

Hunt remains one of Formula One’s most celebrated personalities, with his rivalry against Lauda during the 1976 season immortalised in the 2013 Hollywood film Rush. The championship was decided at the rain-soaked Japanese Grand Prix at Fuji on October 24 1976, where an injured Lauda withdrew on safety grounds while Hunt finished third to secure the title by a single point.

After his retirement from racing, Hunt established himself as one of Britain’s best-known Formula One TV commentators with the BBC before his death from a heart attack in 1993 at the age of 45.

The new documentary carries the tagline, “The Rebel. The Legend. The Truth” and takes viewers beyond the sensationalism that has long surrounded Hunt’s public image.

The documentary will be in selected cinemas in October, with streaming platforms to be confirmed.

Business Day