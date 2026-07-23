Renault Trafic Passenger on sale in SA again after 20-year hiatus

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The new Renault Trafic is aimed as family wheels with panel van functionality. Picture:

Renault South Africa has launched the new Trafic Passenger model. The French MPV makes a return to this market after more than 20 years, and arrives with bold new styling, modern tech, three model trims and space for nine passengers.

The line up consists of the entry-level Evolution, mid-tier Evolution+ and the range-topping Techno+, the latter specification the model we drove at the media launch held in Johannesburg earlier this week.

Before the Trafic Passenger’s return, the Trafic panel van which it is based on had cemented its place in local commercial fleets, and Renault continues to offer that model with similar new styling.

The Trafic Passenger maximises the 5,480mm-long van platform into a spacious haven for families. It competes with people carriers such as the Ford Tourneo Custom, Hyundai Staria, Toyota Quantum, Kia Carnival and Volkswagen Transporter.

The 3+3+3 seat configuration accommodates three occupants in front on a bench, though this leaves the front row feeling a bit cramped compared to some rivals, but not to the point of frustrating the driver.

Nine passengers can be accommodated thanks to a three-person front seat. Picture: (RENAULT SA)

The vehicle has twin, manually operated sliding doors for rear access, though access to the last row is primarily through the left-side door only. Legroom for all is sufficient and the modularity of the cabin allows for the folding or complete removal of the seats to load cargo.

The seat configurations don’t allow for the trending MPV “lounge” mode that allows rear passengers to face each other. Renault South Africa said this feature and remote opening doors are being considered for future introduction, but the practicality of the Trafic Passenger is highlighted by a 1,000l boot with a net partition and all nine people seated, with 6,000l promised with all the rear seats removed.

Customers can choose between a conventional, swing-up rear tailgate or optional twin barn-style doors that open 180°.

Specification levels are dependent on the model derivative. The range-topper we drove had a colourful, eight-inch multimedia display, a digital instrument panel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, Bluetooth, heated driver’s seat and premium artificial leather seat upholstery, decorated surface trimmings and a single-zone climate control for all rows.

Power is provided by a 2.0l turbo diesel engine producing 125kW and 380Nm. The front wheel drive Trafic Passenger is equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and the Euro 6 emissions compliant motor has a 25l Adblue tank that needs to be refilled from time to time to reduce harmful emissions.

There's a useful 1,000l boot revealed whether it is fitted with conventional or twin-opening rear doors. Picture: (RENAULT SA)

The first drive impression revealed an easy steering MPV overall, though the steering wheel felt tight at slow speeds. The softly-padded seats and well measured dampers make for a comfy drive experience, and the refined, punchy engine is a peach that is paired to a smooth transmission.

The new Renault Trafic Passenger doesn’t have selectable Eco or driving modes, as found in some segment rivals. The car’s computer promised more than 850km of driving range and we averaged 8.5l/100km during the short drive.

Renault’s family van feels suited to the vagaries of daily life and highway drives to holiday destinations, and is equipped with cruise control, tyre pressure monitor, six airbags, parking sensors and rear view camera as standard.

It’s sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

Prices

Renault Trafic 2.0 dCi Evolution — R979,999;

Renault Trafic 2.0 dCi Evolution+ — R1,016,999;

Renault Trafic 2.0 dCi Techno+ R — 1,049,999.

Business Day