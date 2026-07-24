The woman who sold her house to chase her Dakar dream

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Sara Price's belief in her Dakar dream ran so deep that she sold her house to pay for it. Picture:

American off-road racer Sara Price was so passionate about chasing her Dakar Rally dream that she sold her house to fund her entry.

The gamble paid off. On her Dakar debut in 2024 she became the first American woman and third woman ever to win a Dakar Rally stage, and finished fourth overall in the SSV (side-by-side) category, winning the title for best rookie.

The result captured the attention of Land Rover, who signed her for its works team in the new production-based Dakar Stock category introduced in 2026.

Motorsport fans in South Africa can watch her remarkable journey in a three-part docuseries on DStv called Sara Price: Chasing Dakar. The documentary follows the motorsport trailblazer and her Defender Rally teammates as they pursue motorsport’s ultimate off-road challenge.

The full series is available to stream on the Discovery Channel (channel 121) via DStv Catch Up.

Sara Price: Chasing Dakar offers behind-the-scenes access into Defender Rally’s debut quest in the stock class for production-based vehicles.

It centres on Price, a 17-time national motocross champion and four-time Dakar Rally stage winner, alongside her Defender Rally teammates Stéphane Peterhansel and Rokas Baciuška.

In three 45-minute episodes, the docuseries captures unseen footage, exclusive driver interviews and action from the 2026 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in January.

Business Day