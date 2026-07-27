Land Rover to drop Discovery Sport in 2026 as EU safety rules tighten

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The Discovery Sport is headed to pasture after the recent launch of the Metropolitan and Landmark Editions in SA.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport will end production at the end of 2026, as reported by UK publication Autocar.

A Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) South Africa spokesperson confirmed production of the firm’s entry-level SUV will end in December, in line with normal product lifecycles.

“As part of this transition there will be a managed sunset of manufacturing ahead of the date for certain markets,” she said.

The seven-seat SUV has served as an entry point to the Discovery range since 2014, replacing the Freelander.

Autocar reported the removal of the range could be linked with the imposition this month of the EU’s updated general safety regulation 2 (GSR2) rule set, which mandates several safety functions not fitted to the SUV.

The rules make it mandatory that European vehicles are equipped with safety features that were previously optional. These include driver-assistance safety measures such as intelligent speed assistance, rear object detection using cameras or sensors, driver drowsiness and attention warning systems, event data recorders, emergency stop signals and more.

Autocar said while JLR has updated its other models to comply with GSR2, the Discovery Sport’s age and lower demand of the range could have led to the decision.

The range has received incremental updates, the last major overhaul happening in 2023. Special editions such as the Metropolitan and Landmark were launched in 2025.

JLR South Africa confirmed the model’s planned retirement in December 2026 and said it remains on sale in SA until the deadline set.

Business Day