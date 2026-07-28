New Mercedes-AMG V8 SUVs coming to South Africa in 2027

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The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 S with bolder styling.

The updated, V8-engined Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ and GLS 63 4Matic+ are ready for markets. The models debuted in June with cabin updates including the latest Mercedes-Benz operation system with fresh graphics, a new steering wheel design and new leather upholstery trims

Mercedes-Benz South Africa said the new models ― which introduce the updated styling of chunkier bumpers, Panamericana grille and LED lights ― can be expected in local showrooms mid-2027, including the regular GLE 63 S SUV.

The premium GLEs are powered by the new M177 Evo 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft for lighter rotation to the benefit of quicker throttle responses and higher maximum RPMs and superior exhaust breathing. Mercedes-AMG has fitted a new exhaust system to maximise on the latter.

The engines retain the 48V starter generator that adds 17kW and 205Nm, adding to the 450kW and 850Nm pumped out by the eight cylinders and the power is permanently fed to all the wheels via nine-speed automatic transmissions, with an electronically controlled rear locking differential equipped.

Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is rated at 3.9 seconds for the GLC 63 S coupe and 4.2 seconds for the seven-seat GLS 63 S. The top speed in both models is 280km/h and the raft of engineering revisions is focused primarily on improving efficiency and compliance with emissions regulations.

AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive damping marshals the suspension, with continuously adjustable parameters depending on driving style and surface conditions. The ride height can decrease up to 10mm in the Sport modes while standard AMG Active Ride Control reduces body roll when cornering.

The latest Mercedes-AMG operating is also equipped in the updated models. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

The suspension can raise up to 55mm in Trail mode for better off-road ability. Additional driving modes include Comfort, Slippery and Individual. Wheel sizes range from 22-inches for the GLE 63 and up to 23-inches for the GLS 63 S.

Buyers have optional Manufaktur interior packages for personalisation. Exclusive leather interiors, carbon trim parts and special decorative stitching are available, including AMG Night Package II with dark chrome accents.

Europe prices for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ SUV start at €170,045 (R3.2m) and €175,662 for the GLE 63 S coupe. The starting price for the GLS 63 S is €193,684.