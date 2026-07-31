GridCars announces charging network upgrades

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GridCars says it will soon begin with upgrading its long-serving EV charging infrastructure.

GridCars, one of South Africa’s early adopter companies specialising in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, is enhancing its national charging network. The new generation 120kW dual connection DC fast chargers are able to accommodate vehicle architectures ranging from 150V to 1,000V.

Plans include expanding the charging network and modernising selected locations for new demands. The first-generation network of GridCars DC public chargers can fill up an average sized battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in approximately two hours. The company doesn’t indicate time improvements of the newer tech.

The enhancement programme will also improve the physical accessibility and configuration of selected charging sites to better accommodate larger commercial vehicles, which may require longer bays, wider turning areas, improved cable reach and easier access to charging equipment.

In addition to upgrading existing locations, GridCars will deploy new chargers at additional sites. The unnamed new locations will strengthen route coverage between major economic centres and transport corridors.

The programme will be implemented in phases to minimise disruption to customers, and information relating to individual site upgrades and temporary service interruptions will be communicated through GridCars’ digital platforms.

“The chargers being refreshed have played an important role in building South Africa’s early public charging network and enabling the country’s electric vehicle (EV) evolution. This programme is about building on that success and moving the network into its next generation,” said Winstone Jordaan, CEO of GridCars.