New Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS joins SUV lineup for less than R500,000

Chery South Africa has introduced the Tiggo 8 Pro LS, a new entry model that replaces the Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T Executive+.
The debutant features a new and sportier front grille and full-width LED tail lamps, the only model available with the new styling tweaks.
The latest member of the seven-seat SUV range also gets automatic LED headlights and heated exterior mirrors, and is available in three new exterior colours: khaki white, carbon black and tech grey.
In-cabin amenities include a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 50W smartphone charger, Bluetooth, voice command and USB ports.
Synthetic leather upholstery, electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control panoramic sunroof, and power-operated tailgate with smart-key functionality are part of the standard amenities.
It’s powered by a 1.6l turbocharged petrol engine producing 137kW and 275Nm paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. It’s rated with a 7.2l/100km fuel consumption average and equipped with a 51l fuel tank.
Driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, a surround view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, door-open warning, rear collision warning and more.
Seven airbags, electronic stability control, hill-descent control, tyre-pressure monitoring and an emergency stop signal are safety items fitted as standard.
“The new Tiggo 8 Pro LS reflects Chery’s focus on giving South African families more comfort, more technology and more reassurance in a package that remains accessible,” said Verene Petersen, national marketing manager at Chery South Africa.
The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS is priced at R499,900 and is sold with a five-year/150,000 km warranty, 10-year/1-million km engine warranty for the first owner and a five-year/75,000 km service plan.
Business Day
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