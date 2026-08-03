Cars in the Park 2026: SA’s biggest classic car show in pictures

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The weird and the wonderful gathered at yesterday’s 2026 Cars in the Park at Zwartkops, the country’s largest annual classic-car gathering.

On August 2 more than 12,000 exhibitors and spectators enjoyed a celebration of motoring through the ages on a sunny winter’s day for the 44th running of the event. It was hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, which turns 60 this year.

Paraded around the race circuit were classic cars that ranged from the rare and sentimental to the bold and strange.

From spotless vintage cars to tatty-chic ratrods, restored racing legends, micro cars, modified specials, and everything in-between, there was something for every petrol head. Fintailed fifties Americana lined up alongside Japanese legends and European classics in a motoring potpourri celebrating 140 years of the automobile.

Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there to capture the sights.

Business Day