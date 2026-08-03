Greg Maruszewski appointed COO of Geely SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geely Auto South Africa has appointed Greg Maruszewski as its chief operating officer (COO), strengthening its executive leadership team as the Chinese carmaker continues to expand its local operations.

The appointment follows Geely’s launch in South Africa as the company looks to grow its dealer network, broaden its product offering and increase its market presence.

Maruszewski, who previously served as managing director of Volvo Car South Africa, brings extensive leadership experience from both international and South African automotive markets. Geely said his experience across multiple areas of the industry will support the company’s next phase of growth.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Geely at a time when so much has already been achieved, while the vision for South Africa over the coming years is both ambitious and inspiring,” said Maruszewski.

“Having had the opportunity to see the exciting plans for the future of the business, it was a very easy decision to join the team. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of Geely’s journey in South Africa and helping to deliver on that vision.”

Welcoming Maruszewski to the company, Geely Auto South Africa CEO Allen Yang and deputy general manager Milo Yao said his appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership capability as it enters its next phase of growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Greg to the Geely family. His extensive industry experience, strategic insight and fresh perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build on the tremendous momentum the brand has achieved in South Africa,” they said.

“We are confident that his leadership will help drive the continued growth of Geely and support our ambitious plans for the future.”

Geely said it will continue investing in its dealer network, customer experience and product range as it expands its local presence.

TimesLIVE