South Africa’s new-car sales hit 12-year high in July

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It was the best month for passenger cars since September 2014.

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New-car sales in South Africa reached 40,912 units in July, their highest monthly level in 12 years.

It was the best month for passenger cars since September 2014 and also a 12.5% increase over the 36,354 units sold in July 2025. The performance was aided by strong car rental sales, which comprised 13.8% of new passenger vehicle sales.

Overall automotive sales across all segments reached 57,708 units last month, an 11.9% improvement over the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicles (bakkies and minibuses) sold 13,710 units last month, a 10.6% increase over July 2025, while medium commercial vehicles were up 19.4% to 843 units and heavy trucks and buses rose 7% to 2,243 units.

In contrast, export volumes reached 32,801 units last month, a decrease of 11.6% compared with July 2025.

Last month’s domestic performance continued the strong momentum experienced in the first half of the year.

The market entered the second half of 2026 on a resilient footing, supported by substantial fuel price reductions in July that provided much-needed relief to motorists and businesses, said automotive umbrella body Naamsa.

Interim Naamsa CEO Shinny Gobiyeza said the results reflect an automotive industry that continues to adapt successfully to changing market conditions while responding to evolving consumer preferences.

“The continued growth in domestic vehicle sales, coupled with record levels of new-energy vehicle adoption, demonstrates the resilience of South Africa’s automotive industry,” she said.

“While export markets remain under pressure from global economic conditions, the domestic market continues to provide an important foundation for industry growth. Equally significant is the accelerating uptake of electrified vehicles across multiple technologies, confirming that South Africa is steadily progressing towards a more diversified and sustainable mobility future.”

The country’s transition towards electrified mobility continued to gain momentum during June 2026 (the July breakdown is not yet available), with 3,045 new-energy vehicles (NEVs) sold, representing a 104.2% increase compared with the 1,491 units recorded in the corresponding month of 2025. About one in every 17 new vehicles sold in South Africa is now electrified.

The market continues to be led by traditional hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which accounted for 48.9% of all NEV sales, followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) at 32.5% and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) at 13.8%.

In the year to June, South Africa recorded 13,193 NEV sales, comprising 6,667 HEVs, 4,623 PHEVs and 1,903 BEVs.

Toyota retained its lead as South Africa’s favourite new-vehicle brand in July, selling more than double the number of units of its closest competitor.

BEST-SELLING BRANDS: JULY 2026

Toyota — 14,412

Suzuki — 5,994

Volkwagen Group — 5,799

Hyundai — 3,058

Ford — 2,927

Chery — 2,709

GWM — 2,504

Isuzu — 2,435

Jetour — 2,034

Kia — 1,920

Omoda & Jaecoo — 1,502

Mahindra — 1,458

Renault — 1,360

BMW Group — 1,256

BYD — 860