Muscular Toyota Land Cruiser 300 HEV launched in South Africa

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Toyota claims a combined system output of 341kW and 790Nm of torque.

Toyota South Africa has boosted its local Land Cruiser line-up with the introduction of the all-new Land Cruiser 300 HEV.

Available in premium ZX specification — and later this year in adventure-focused GR-S grade — this newcomer marries a 3.5l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine to a compact electric motor and nickel-metal hydride battery pack.

Paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, Toyota claims a combined system output of 341kW and 790Nm of torque. For context, its non-hybrid petrol sibling produces 305kW and 650Nm.

With a top speed of 210km/h, Toyota says the 2,685kg 300 HEV is capable of sipping as little as 10l/100km on the combined cycle (an improvement of 1.6l/100km).

Another benefit of the electrified powertrain is the addition of a waterproof AC inverter beneath the centre console, providing an external power supply of up to 1,500W — useful for powering various electrical devices or serving as an emergency power source during load-shedding.

The launch of the 300 HEV is complemented by subtle updates across the range. Customers will benefit from a refreshed exterior colour palette, including the introduction of Magnetite Black and Classic White, together with revised availability of several existing colours across the GX-R, ZX and GR-S derivatives.

Interior trim combinations have also been refined, further enhancing the cabin’s premium appeal.

All Land Cruiser 300 models come standard with:

LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights;

keyless entry with auto-door-lock;

park distance control;

an electric parking brake;

climate control with rear zone;

power driver-seat adjustment;

a multi-information display;

built-in navigation (with Tracks4Africa support on GX-R);

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration;

multiple power outlets with charging ports;

Crawl Control; and

Drive Mode Select.

The ZX and GR-S models build on this with:

fold-down third-row seating;

a power-operated tailgate with hands-free function;

a heated steering wheel with wood accents;

a JBL 14-speaker audio system with DVD playback and a 12.3-inch touchscreen;

multi-terrain monitor with panoramic view;

seat heating and ventilation for first- and second-row passengers;

a wireless charger; and

tyre pressure monitoring.

The ZX model adds a Wi-Fi-enabled rear-seat entertainment system with wireless headphones, while the GR-S model features Toyota’s Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System to maximise off-road capability. Both variants feature additional drive mode select modes and a vehicle dynamics integrated management system to further enhance vehicle control.

Toyota Safety Sense is fitted to both the ZX and GR-S grades and offers a full suite of active safety aids, including:

Lane Trace Assist;

all-speed radar cruise control;

blind spot monitoring;

lane departure alert; and

rear cross traffic alert with braking and adaptive high beam.

The new Land Cruiser 300 HEV ZX is priced at R2,287,700 and the HEV GR-S at R2,343,800. Pricing includes:

a three-year/100,000km warranty;

a nine-service/90,000km service plan; and

an eight-year/160,000km hybrid battery warranty.

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