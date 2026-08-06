AMG GT 53 joins Mercedes electric sedan range in Germany

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The new AMG GT 53 is the third model of the all-electric grand tourer. Picture:

After the launch of the all-new and full electric Mercedes-AMG GT 55 (600kW/1,800Nm) and the GT 63 (860kW/2,000Nm) four-door coupés in May, the company now offers the AMG 53 derivative with 400kW and 800Nm. Sales in Germany start on August 13.

The new GT sedan range was launched with electric drivetrains to fight the Porsche Taycan and other high-end electric grand tourers. The new family member is aimed at clients who may not necessarily want to scorch from 0-100km/h in 2.4 seconds as per the GT 63 capabilities.

The GT 53 is more an approachable style statement able to dispatch the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is 230km/h, or 250km/h with the optional AMG driver’s package. The twin electric motor system running from a 106kWh and 800V battery setup has a driving range of 534km, and is charged to full in only 10 minutes.

The GT 53 also benefits from the AMGFORCE Sport+ driving programme, with simulated gear changes from steering wheel paddles, and the E53 six-cylinder combustion engine acoustics. It also gets the adaptive AMG ride control suspension with three preselected stages of Comfort, Sport, and Sport+.

The sport luxury cabin is a digital hive for four passengers. Picture: (MERCEDES-AMG)

The standard AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system ensures maximum traction and variable torque distribution between the front and rear wheels, transitioning between rear- and all-wheel drive.

The Aerokinetic rear spoiler remains retracted up to speeds of 150km/h to preserve the sleek shape, deploying various angles as the speeds increase to maximise downforce. The driver can manually extend the active rear spoiler and rear diffuser at any moment.

Inside the new Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupé is a low seating position, 14-inch central screen, two charging pads, illuminated cupholders and the Sky control panoramic glass that switches between transparent and opaque segments at the touch of a button.

“We are expanding the family with a very attractive entry-level model at an equally attractive price. It combines the superior power of the drive system with the emotional intensity that distinguishes Mercedes-AMG: precise, intense, and captivating,” said chair of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH Dr Stefan Weckbach.

The rear spoiler deploys to increase downforce at higher speeds. Picture: (MERCEDES-AMG)

Mercedes-Benz South Africa spokesperson Justin Jacobs told us the GT four-door is being considered for the local market, though it is likely to be in the GT63 juggernaut.

The new GT53 launches in Germany soon, priced from €115,430 (R2.17m).

Business Day