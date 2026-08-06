BMW xDrive Park offers new off-road skills programme

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Drivers who complete the BMW X3 off-road driving course will receive a certificate of participation. Picture:

BMW M Driving Experience South Africa has expanded its local driver training portfolio with the introduction of a new off-road driving course centred on the locally built BMW X3.

Hosted at the BMW xDrive Park in Midrand, the half-day programme is designed to help drivers develop practical off-road skills while familiarising themselves with the capabilities of BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The course covers a range of real-world off-road scenarios, including steep ascents and descents, cross-axle articulation, side slopes, water crossings, skid-control exercises and vehicle recovery techniques. Participants will also learn how to make the most of the X3’s driver assistance and systems, including Dynamic Stability Control and Hill Descent Control.

According to BMW, the programme is intended to improve driver confidence and vehicle control in challenging terrain through a combination of classroom instruction and practical driving exercises.

The BMW X3 driving course covers a range of real-world off-road scenarios. Picture: (BMW)

Each session accommodates up to 10 participants and costs R4,950 per person. Drivers who complete the course will receive a certificate of participation.

Opened in 2018, BMW xDrive Park serves as the brand’s dedicated driver training and customer experience facility in South Africa. The Midrand venue is purpose-built for vehicle dynamics, safety training and off-road driving, and is operated by accredited instructors under BMW M Driving Experience’s global training standards.

The addition of the off-road programme broadens BMW’s range of local driver training courses while showcasing the capabilities of the Rosslyn-built X3 in a controlled environment.

TimesLIVE